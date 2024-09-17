Mumbai Businessman Cheated in Rs 96.5 Lakh Scam

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 96.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged at Dombivili in Thane district, the accused, Mehul Motilal Jethwa, owner of Vishwam Properties, purchased steel products worth Rs 1.24 crore from the complainant in September last year. However, he allegedly paid only Rs 27.5 lakh, an official stated.

Jethwa made these transactions between September 2023 and May 2024 but failed to pay the remaining dues of Rs 96.5 lakh, the complaint mentioned. A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added, noting that no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)