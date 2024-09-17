Left Menu

Mumbai Businessman Cheated in Rs 96.5 Lakh Scam

A case has been registered against Mehul Motilal Jethwa for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman out of Rs 96.5 lakh. Jethwa, owner of Vishwam Properties, purportedly bought steel products worth Rs 1.24 crore but only paid Rs 27.5 lakh, failing to clear the remaining dues. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:02 IST
Mumbai Businessman Cheated in Rs 96.5 Lakh Scam
case
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 96.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged at Dombivili in Thane district, the accused, Mehul Motilal Jethwa, owner of Vishwam Properties, purchased steel products worth Rs 1.24 crore from the complainant in September last year. However, he allegedly paid only Rs 27.5 lakh, an official stated.

Jethwa made these transactions between September 2023 and May 2024 but failed to pay the remaining dues of Rs 96.5 lakh, the complaint mentioned. A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added, noting that no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024