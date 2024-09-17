Schreiber Champions Digital Transformation to Boost Economic Growth and Enhance National Security

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has emphasized the critical need for automation and digital transformation within the Department of Home Affairs to drive economic growth, enhance civic services, and bolster national security.

Addressing attendees at the RMB Morgan Stanley Investor Conference, Schreiber highlighted that inefficiencies and corruption within the department stem from its reliance on outdated manual and paper-based processes.

"The inefficiency and corruption that has plagued this department can be traced back to its outdated systems," Schreiber remarked. He underscored the department's central role in national security and the urgent need to address internal security challenges resulting from years of neglect and mismanagement.

Schreiber believes that modernizing immigration and civic systems through digital transformation will not only restore public confidence but also significantly enhance South Africa's capacity to enforce law and order.

Beyond national security, Schreiber sees Home Affairs as a key player in economic growth. "The potential exists within Home Affairs to triple or even quadruple our annual economic output. This can be achieved with minimal additional financial burden, provided we address regulatory and administrative inefficiencies swiftly," he said.

He also spotlighted South Africa’s new remote working visa as a transformative opportunity for the country. "My message to remote workers globally is clear: South Africa is an unmatched destination. With our new remote working visa, there's never been a better time to experience this beautiful country," Schreiber stated.

Additionally, he introduced the new points-based work visa, which he believes will revolutionize the South African economy. "The points-based work visa will eliminate the barriers faced by highly skilled workers whose expertise was previously excluded from our critical skills list. This new system will provide a clearer pathway for skilled individuals to contribute to our economy," the Minister concluded.