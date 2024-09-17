Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Monash University Forge Partnership to Advance Railway Engineering

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Monash University, Australia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, marking a significant step in enhancing collaboration in railway engineering. The agreement was signed by Professor Craig Jeffrey, Deputy Vice-Chancellor-International and Senior Vice-President of Monash University, and Professor Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of GSV. The event was hosted by Dr. Monica Kennedy, Minister Commercial and Head of Austrade South Asia, at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint research, education, and executive training in railway engineering through the Monash Institute of Railway Technology (IRT). It envisions the creation of a joint research laboratory focused on advanced technological solutions for railway systems. Additionally, the partnership will explore opportunities for collaborative industrial projects and joint educational programs, including executive training.

Professor Craig Jeffrey expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am delighted for Monash University to be partnering with GSV, India’s pioneering university in the Transportation and Logistics sectors. Monash IRT is known for its innovative technologies that enhance productivity and safety in railways globally. This partnership further extends Monash’s engagement with India.”

Professor Manoj Choudhary highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration: “GSV is dedicated to impacting national development through the transportation and logistics sectors. Railways are crucial to India’s transportation network, and with ongoing technological advancements, we are committed to transforming this sector. Our alignment with Monash University’s research expertise will support our goals in advancing railway systems.”

Established through an Act of Parliament in 2022, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is a Central University sponsored by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. It aims to create top-tier talent for the transportation and logistics sectors, aligning with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and the National Logistics Policy 2022. The university’s programs are developed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure practical relevance and cutting-edge education.

The MoU signing event was attended by senior officials from Monash University, the Ministry of Railways, GSV, Austrade, DFCCIL, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, marking a collaborative effort to advance railway engineering capabilities.