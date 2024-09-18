Israeli Military Reports Fatal Combat in Southern Gaza
The Israeli military reported that four soldiers were killed and five others wounded, three severely and two moderately, in a combat incident in southern Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:07 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that four soldiers lost their lives in a combat operation in southern Gaza.
In the same encounter, three soldiers sustained severe injuries while two others were moderately wounded, according to the military's statement.
The incident underscores the ongoing volatility and danger in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
