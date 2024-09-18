Left Menu

Israeli Military Reports Fatal Combat in Southern Gaza

The Israeli military reported that four soldiers were killed and five others wounded, three severely and two moderately, in a combat incident in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that four soldiers lost their lives in a combat operation in southern Gaza.

In the same encounter, three soldiers sustained severe injuries while two others were moderately wounded, according to the military's statement.

The incident underscores the ongoing volatility and danger in the region.

