Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japan's Waters Amid Increased Military Tensions

A Chinese aircraft carrier entered Japan's contiguous waters for the first time, escalating tensions between the two nations. The incident follows a series of military activities around Japan and Taiwan, prompting Japan to initiate a defense buildup aimed at deterring China's territorial ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese aircraft carrier temporarily entered Japan's contiguous waters for the first time on Wednesday, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK. This development further intensifies the already strained relations between the two neighboring nations.

The carrier navigated between Japan's southern Yonaguni and Iriomote islands, entering an area up to 24 nautical miles from Japan's coastline, where Japan can exercise limited control as defined by the United Nations. Japan's defence ministry has yet to comment on the incident.

Last month, Japan lodged a formal protest with China after one of its naval survey vessels entered Japanese waters, following an airspace violation. In response to increased Chinese military maneuvers around Japan and Taiwan, Tokyo has been bolstering its defense capabilities to deter any potential aggression from Beijing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's defence ministry reported spotting the same Chinese aircraft carrier group off its east coast, moving towards Yonaguni. This comes amid China's frequent military exercises near Taiwan, aimed at asserting its claim over the democratically governed island.

The Chinese fleet, led by the Liaoning, was tracked by Taiwanese forces as it sailed past the northeast of Taiwan and towards the southeast of Yonaguni. Taiwan's defence ministry stated it closely monitored the ships' movements. China's defence ministry did not respond to inquiries for comment.

