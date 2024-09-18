Tragic Family Incident in Nashik: Police Suspect Double Suicide and Child Murder

In a tragic incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, the bodies of a family of three were discovered in their home on Tuesday. The police suspect a double suicide followed by the murder of their 10-year-old daughter.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Manikrao Sahane, 41, his wife Dnyaneshwari, 32, and their daughter Ananya, 10. The alarm was raised when Vijay's father returned to the Gangadeep Row House in Saraf Nagar and received no response upon entering. Neighbors alerted the police, leading to the discovery after the main door was forcibly opened. Authorities found Vijay and Dnyaneshwari hanging from ceiling fans, while Ananya's body was also located in the house.

The exact motive behind the suspected double suicide and murder has yet to be ascertained, as the Indiranagar police continue their investigation into this distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)