Odisha Chief Minister Majhi Addresses Critical Flood Situation in Balasore

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Wednesday that the flood situation in Balasore district remains dire, urging the district administration to accelerate rescue and relief efforts.

Majhi conducted an aerial survey earlier in the day covering the flood-affected blocks of Baliapal, Jaleswar, and Bhograi.

He informed reporters that one NDRF team, three ODRAF teams, and eight fire service teams have been mobilized for the operations. Majhi has also directed the district administration to expedite the rescue and relief efforts as many villagers remain marooned.

The chief minister reported that 35 gram panchayats are still impacted and efforts are underway to provide assistance. Heavy rainfall, due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, caused the Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, and Jalaka rivers to overflow, leading to severe flooding.

Majhi revealed that approximately 2,000 people have already been evacuated to safer locations and that the process is ongoing, with no reported human casualties so far.

He noted that six blocks and around 8,000 hectares of agricultural land have been affected. According to the water resources department, the Subarnarekha river's water level at Rajghat stands at 11.60 meters, exceeding the danger mark of 10.36 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)