Annpurna Devi Highlights Key Achievements in Women and Child Development During Modi's Third Term

In a recent media briefing in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, celebrated the Ministry’s significant accomplishments over the past 100 days under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Emphasizing a commitment to women-led development, the Ministry has made substantial strides from June to August 2024, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Among the landmark initiatives is the launch of the SHe-Box on August 29, 2024. This innovative IT platform simplifies the process for women to report and monitor complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace, marking a vital step towards creating safer work environments across the nation.

The Ministry is also advancing early childhood care and education by aiming to establish Anganwadi-cum-Crèche Centres throughout India by 2029. These centres will serve millions of families, offering comprehensive childcare and educational services that bolster child development and enhance women's participation in the workforce.

In addition, the Ministry is working on upgrading 10,000 Saksham Anganwadis and implementing a two-factor authentication system to improve the distribution of Take-Home Ration. The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, launched on September 1, 2024, aims to raise awareness about anemia among women and adolescent girls while promoting nutrition and early childhood care.

During her address, Smt. Annpurna Devi reflected on the Ministry’s ongoing efforts, stating, "These achievements showcase our steadfast commitment to fostering a future where women lead India’s growth narrative. Through every initiative, we are empowering women, nurturing children, and paving the way for a Viksit Bharat."

Furthermore, the Ministry is dedicated to enhancing women's mobility and economic independence through new Working Women Hostels, skill development programs for young girls, and other initiatives designed to empower women. Each of these efforts contributes to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led progress and a developed India.