Jharkhand CM Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal, accusing the ruling party of attempting to establish single-party dominance across India.

Soren's remarks came shortly after the Union Cabinet, led by a high-level committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind, gave its approval to the proposal.

Addressing a function in Jamtara district, Soren claimed that the BJP sought to eliminate other parties from governing both at the national and state levels, thus disrupting communal harmony.

The approved proposal includes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, as well as synchronized local body polls within 100 days, along with a common electoral roll and voter ID cards.

