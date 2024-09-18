Jharkhand CM Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes the BJP's proposal for 'one nation, one election,' alleging it seeks to establish single-party rule at both national and state levels. This comment follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the idea, which recommends synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal, accusing the ruling party of attempting to establish single-party dominance across India.
Soren's remarks came shortly after the Union Cabinet, led by a high-level committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind, gave its approval to the proposal.
Addressing a function in Jamtara district, Soren claimed that the BJP sought to eliminate other parties from governing both at the national and state levels, thus disrupting communal harmony.
The approved proposal includes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, as well as synchronized local body polls within 100 days, along with a common electoral roll and voter ID cards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand's Welfare Outreach Program Sees Over Half a Million Applications
BJP Leadership Gathers to Finalize Haryana Assembly Election Candidates
RPI (A) to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections, Seeks Alliance with BJP
Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Polls in Udhampur with Enhanced Training and Security
Jharkhand CM Soren Meets Congress Leaders Ahead of Assembly Elections