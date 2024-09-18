Left Menu

Thane District Ganesh Pandal Donation Box Theft Under Investigation

Police have initiated investigations to trace unknown individuals responsible for stealing a donation box containing Rs 45,000 from a Ganesh pandal in Thane district. The incident was reported on September 16 and a complaint was lodged on Tuesday, leading to a registered case of theft under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Police launched an investigation on Wednesday to locate unidentified individuals who stole a donation box containing Rs 45,000 from a Ganesh pandal in Thane district, according to an official.

The theft was reported at the New Suryanagar Mitra Mandal pandal located in Kalwa area on September 16, said the official. A formal complaint was lodged on Tuesday.

The police have subsequently registered a case of theft under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official added.

