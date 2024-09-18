Commerzbank's Strategic Talks: UniCredit's Takeover Ambitions

Commerzbank's CFO Bettina Orlopp will head upcoming talks with UniCredit, the Italian bank that has acquired a 9% stake in the German lender, sources revealed. The development initiates potential merger discussions, marking a significant pan-European banking move.

UniCredit's ambitions face considerable political hurdles in Germany, mainly from trade unions fearing job losses and ahead of national elections. Despite Commerzbank's fiduciary duty to engage, its management remains against an Italian takeover.

Orlopp's leadership in these discussions is expected to be finalized soon, amid high-stakes meetings focusing on strategy and response. Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof's intention to step down in 2025 adds to the complexity as the German bank navigates investor and government opposition to UniCredit's advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)