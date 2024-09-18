Dramatic Police Interception: Man Injures Cop Amid Illegal Arms Recovery in Thane
In Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons and the arrests of five individuals. During transport, one suspect, Kasim Ansari, tried to take his own life and injured a police officer. The accused are now facing charges under various laws.
In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons and the subsequent arrests of five individuals.
Authorities intercepted two cars near the Padgha toll Naka, seizing illegal firearms and live cartridges in the early hours of September 16.
During transport, one suspect, Kasim Ansari, attempted suicide and injured a police officer. The Narpolice police in Bhiwandi have filed charges against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.
