Dramatic Police Interception: Man Injures Cop Amid Illegal Arms Recovery in Thane

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons and the subsequent arrests of five individuals.

Authorities intercepted two cars near the Padgha toll Naka, seizing illegal firearms and live cartridges in the early hours of September 16.

During transport, one suspect, Kasim Ansari, attempted suicide and injured a police officer. The Narpolice police in Bhiwandi have filed charges against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)