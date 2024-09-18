World News Roundup: Major Updates from Around the Globe

Jordan's King Abdullah swore in a new government led by technocrat Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, aiming to speed up IMF-backed reforms to counter slow economic growth. Hassan, a Harvard-educated administrator, has previously overseen successful economic reforms.

Amid rising tensions, a Taiwanese pager maker denied involvement in producing exploding devices that caused injuries in Lebanon, blamed on Hezbollah. The devices were manufactured under license in Budapest.

A major drone strike by Ukraine caused an explosion akin to an earthquake at a Russian arsenal in the Tver region, prompting evacuation of nearby towns. Multiple detonations and a significant fire were reported.

Europol announced the dismantling of the 'Ghost' cybercrime platform known for drug trafficking and money laundering. The operation led to the arrest of 51 suspects globally.

In Malaysia, a man linked to an Islamic conglomerate accused of child abuse was charged with criminal intimidation, relating to threats made to a former employee of the charity homes.

Egypt firmly rejected any changes to the security arrangements on its Gaza border, amid ongoing talks to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Kremlin labeled NATO chief Stoltenberg's comments on missile strikes in Russia as 'dangerous,' despite Ukraine's calls for access to Western long-range weapons.

Finland's President defended the purchase of Israeli arms, detaching it from the country's stance on Palestinian statehood amid the conflict in Gaza.

North Korea's second short-range ballistic missile test within a week added to regional tensions, as Pyongyang continues to advance its nuclear capabilities.

A French associate admitted to similar abuse after his mentor, Dominique Pelicot, was accused of widespread rape. The associate cited influence from Pelicot and a troubled childhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)