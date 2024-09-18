Dr Mandaviya Advocates for Social Security of Gig Workers in Meeting with Platform Aggregators

In a pivotal meeting held in New Delhi today, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, emphasized the urgent need for platform aggregators to register their workers on the e-Shram portal. This initiative aims to provide gig and platform workers with essential access to social security schemes.

The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive framework tailored to the unique needs of this growing workforce. Dr. Mandaviya directed the Ministry to establish a dedicated committee to gather input from all stakeholders, ensuring a robust social security framework for gig workers.

Setting a clear goal, Dr. Mandaviya urged for the onboarding of workers onto the e-Shram portal within the next three months, highlighting that registration is vital for workers to access further benefits under various government initiatives. He called on aggregators to actively participate in this registration drive to ensure that all eligible workers are accounted for.

Additionally, Dr. Mandaviya promoted the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which offers a range of employment-related services for job seekers and employers. He encouraged platform aggregators to list their job vacancies on the NCS portal to expand employment opportunities across the country.

The meeting saw participation from eight major platform aggregators, including Urban Company, Swiggy & Instamart, Zomato & Blinkit, Porter, Even Cargo, Amazon, Uber, and Ola, alongside representatives from organizations such as FICCI, Deloitte, CII, and IndiaTech. The attendees expressed strong support for the Ministry's initiatives and shared valuable insights, reflecting a collective commitment to enhancing the social security framework for gig workers.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward ensuring that gig and platform workers receive the protections and benefits they deserve, promoting a more inclusive labor environment in India.