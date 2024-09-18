Germany and Colombia Seal Migration Deal to Attract Skilled Workers
Germany has reached a new migration deal with Colombia, aiming to attract skilled workers. This agreement is part of Berlin's broader effort to address labor shortages while managing irregular migration. Previous deals with India, Georgia, and others also facilitate the deportation of unsuccessful asylum seekers.
Germany has formalized a migration agreement with Colombia, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday. The deal aligns with Berlin's strategy to attract skilled labor through bilateral arrangements and curb irregular migration.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the dual benefits of the accord: expediting asylum procedures and providing educational and work opportunities in Germany's various sectors.
This follows similar agreements with countries like India and Georgia, which help hasten the deportation of failed asylum seekers, addressing the majority influx from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey.
