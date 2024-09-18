Germany and Colombia Seal Migration Deal to Attract Skilled Workers

Germany has formalized a migration agreement with Colombia, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday. The deal aligns with Berlin's strategy to attract skilled labor through bilateral arrangements and curb irregular migration.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the dual benefits of the accord: expediting asylum procedures and providing educational and work opportunities in Germany's various sectors.

This follows similar agreements with countries like India and Georgia, which help hasten the deportation of failed asylum seekers, addressing the majority influx from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)