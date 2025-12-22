Left Menu

Bravery Amidst Adversity: Courageous Woman Faces Attack

A physically disabled woman operating a fast food joint in Jharkhand's Giridih district was attacked with hot oil after resisting molestation. The incident sparked a police investigation resulting in the arrest of one suspect, Uday Choudhary, while the search continues for the other suspect, Manish Choudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Giridih district, a physically disabled woman was subjected to a horrific attack at her fast food joint.

The attack occurred Sunday evening when two men allegedly attempted to molest her. Upon her resistance, they poured hot oil over her, causing severe burns.

One suspect, Uday Choudhary, has been arrested, while the search for the second suspect, Manish Choudhary, continues. Authorities remain diligent in their pursuit of justice for this appalling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

