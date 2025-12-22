Ukrainian Ports Under Siege: Russia's Targeted Assault

In a significant escalation of its campaign against Ukraine, Russian forces struck key port and energy infrastructure in the Odesa region overnight, igniting a fire and affecting essential services. Local authorities are working tirelessly to contain the damage caused to one of Ukraine's vital export channels.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba disclosed that the port of Pivdennyi was among the crucial areas targeted. He reported fires engulfing multiple containers, causing extensive damage to Ukraine's economic lifeline. Emergency teams are currently on-site, tackling a blaze that reflects the ongoing tensions in the region.

The overnight attack left more than 120,000 residents without power and resulted in injuries. As strategic maritime routes to the Black Sea face increasing threats, the Ukrainian government asserts its determination to maintain these trafficking lines despite Russia's intensified assaults.

