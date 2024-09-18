State Department Watchdog Reports Protocol Breach in Iran Envoy Case

The State Department's internal watchdog revealed on Wednesday that officials failed to adhere to standard procedures in the security clearance suspension of US special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, after allegations of mishandling classified information surfaced last year.

The inspector general's report, accessed by The Associated Press, indicated multiple deviations from protocol, permitting Malley to attend classified meetings and access restricted information. The report cited a lack of standard policies for political appointees and insufficient supervision as contributors to the confusion regarding Malley's authorized activities post-suspension.

Malley, pivotal to the Biden administration's efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal and address detained Americans in Iran, was placed on unpaid leave in June 2023 amid these allegations. His absence initially raised eyebrows when he missed a classified congressional briefing in May 2023, with officials attributing his leave to supposed personal reasons.

For the past year, congressional Republicans have pressed the State Department for more details on Malley's suspension and the allegations. The watchdog's findings will soon be presented to Congress, where GOP lawmakers seek accountability from the department.

