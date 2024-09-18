North West Delegation Urges Immediate Action on Stalled Infrastructure Projects

The North West’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have called for urgent interventions to address stalled infrastructure projects in the province. This plea comes as part of a week-long oversight visit initiated under the NCOP's flagship Provincial Week Programme.

Leading the delegation, Provincial whip Sylvia Sithole emphasized the pressing need for practical measures that directly benefit the province’s poor and vulnerable communities. “While we are concerned about the delays in project completion, we accept the assurances provided today and will return in November to evaluate progress,” Sithole stated. “We want to see positive change here in the province.”

The delegation raised critical issues highlighted by the Auditor General's office, including inadequate planning and project management that hinder the successful implementation of various projects. Additionally, they noted the lack of effective coordination between provincial authorities and municipalities, underscoring the necessity of adopting the District Development Model (DDM) to enhance efficiency.

A visit to Mahikeng Airport revealed its untapped potential as an economic driver. Although the North West Department of Transport, Roads and Community Safety has plans to revitalize the airport, the delegation stressed the need for a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis to ensure that these plans yield the expected economic benefits. They also called for an economic viability analysis regarding the airport's use for cargo transport to neighboring countries.

Engagements with local business forums highlighted the presence of investors willing to support the airport’s redevelopment. The delegation urged the department to explore all viable options to maximize economic outcomes.

Concerns were also raised during a visit to the Rooigrond Waste Water Treatment Works regarding delays in project completion, initially slated for 2018. Sithole expressed frustration that over 1,000 households are still waiting for access to quality sanitation services. While the Magalies Water Board aims to complete the project by July 2025, the initial planning deficiencies have left the community in limbo.

The delegation criticized the lack of Environmental Impact Assessments and proper servitude applications that delayed these projects. “This points to poor planning by departments. Effective planning is crucial for timely and budget-compliant delivery of infrastructure projects,” Sithole remarked.

Furthermore, the delegation highlighted the reliance on acting personnel for project implementation and urged the Magalies Water Board to appoint permanent staff accountable for timely project delivery.

On Wednesday, the delegation plans to visit the stalled RDP Project in Tshunyane Village, the Sanieshof Waste Water Treatment Plant, and assess the rehabilitation of road P152/1 from N18 at Delareyville.