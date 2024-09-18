Left Menu

Indian Restaurant Manager in Herefordshire Banned for Hiring Illegal Workers

Masoom Khan, a British national of South Asian heritage, has been banned as a company director for hiring two illegal workers at his restaurant in Herefordshire, England. This action follows a 2021 raid by UK Immigration Enforcement which uncovered the unauthorized employment. The ban will last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:03 IST
Masoom Khan, a 35-year-old British national of South Asian heritage, has been prohibited from serving as a company director for five years after two illegal workers from Bangladesh were discovered at his Herefordshire restaurant.

Khan, who managed Jalalabad Akbari Cuisine on Etnam Street, was flagged for suspicion of illegal employment, leading to a UK Immigration Enforcement raid in 2021. The raid found two Bangladeshi men working without proper authorization – one had been employed since before the COVID-19 pandemic, while the other had worked for two months.

This ban, starting Tuesday, prevents Khan from engaging in the promotion, formation, or management of any company without court permission until September 2029. His restaurant business was also fined GBP 20,000, but the company went into liquidation prior to payment.

