Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Seeks FIR Against CM Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand High Court has asked the state government to respond to a petition that seeks an FIR against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family members for allegedly allocating a mine and industrial land improperly. The petition calls for the anti-corruption bureau to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:45 IST
Jharkhand High Court Seeks FIR Against CM Hemant Soren
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday instructed the state government to respond to a petition demanding an FIR against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family over allegations of improperly allocating a mine and industrial land.

The criminal writ application also seeks intervention from the anti-corruption bureau to register an FIR against CM Soren, his spouse Kalpana Soren, and sister-in-law Sarla Murmu. The petition claims that Soren misused his office to allocate a mine in his name and industrial land in the names of his spouse and sister-in-law.

According to the petition, 11 acres of land in Chanho, on the outskirts of Ranchi, were allocated to Kalpana Soren and Sarla Murmu by the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, while a stone mine was allocated to Chief Minister Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024