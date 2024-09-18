Jharkhand High Court Seeks FIR Against CM Hemant Soren

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday instructed the state government to respond to a petition demanding an FIR against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family over allegations of improperly allocating a mine and industrial land.

The criminal writ application also seeks intervention from the anti-corruption bureau to register an FIR against CM Soren, his spouse Kalpana Soren, and sister-in-law Sarla Murmu. The petition claims that Soren misused his office to allocate a mine in his name and industrial land in the names of his spouse and sister-in-law.

According to the petition, 11 acres of land in Chanho, on the outskirts of Ranchi, were allocated to Kalpana Soren and Sarla Murmu by the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, while a stone mine was allocated to Chief Minister Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)