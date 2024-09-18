Kerala's IS Recruitment Allegations Stir Political Debate

P Jayarajan, CPI(M) state committee member, has ignited a widespread debate with his allegations that Kerala is experiencing recruitment to the Islamic State, drawing significant reactions from political circles.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan acknowledged the gravity of Jayarajan's statements, suggesting an urgent need for scrutiny. He emphasized the importance of investigating the basis of Jayarajan's claims to address any serious issues.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan termed the remarks as 'extremely serious,' holding the state government accountable if such recruitment is happening under their watch. He called for the Home Department to disclose any official intelligence on the issue. Meanwhile, the state's Catholic Church-backed newspaper, Deepika, lauded Jayarajan for addressing the matter, as he hints at unveiling more in his forthcoming book.

