Thailand Aims to Revitalize Key Trade Route Through Conflict-Ravaged Myanmar

Thailand plans to collaborate with conflicting parties in Myanmar to repair a vital highway. This initiative aims to stabilize border regions and maintain open trade routes. Supported by ASEAN and India, Thailand focuses on rebuilding the Asian Highway 1, damaged due to recent conflicts.

Updated: 19-09-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:45 IST
Thailand is seeking collaboration with Myanmar's conflicting sides to repair a crucial highway traversing the conflict-affected country, aimed at stabilizing border areas and maintaining open trade routes, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa announced on Thursday. The initiative has garnered support from the ASEAN regional bloc and India.

'I don't think Myanmar's problems can be addressed militarily, but through constructive dialogue,' Sangiampongsa emphasized. The Asian Highway 1 (AH-1), crucial for regional trade, has been severely damaged by recent hostilities, he revealed to reporters.

Myanmar has been embroiled in turmoil since February 2021, following the military's ousting of an elected civilian government, sparking a protest movement that has evolved into an armed rebellion against the junta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

