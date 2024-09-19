Left Menu

NIA Raids in Bihar Uncover Naxal Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at five locations in Bihar in connection with the banned Naxal outfit CPI(Maoist). The raids, aimed at uncovering Naxal links, are part of an ongoing investigation. Further details about the operation are awaited.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a series of raids in Bihar tied to their ongoing probe into the activities of the outlawed Naxal group CPI(Maoist), officials reported.

Agents carried out the searches at five different locations within the state.

Further information regarding the findings from these operations is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

