Odisha's BJP Government Marks 100 Days with Celebratory Event

As Odisha's first BJP government completes 100 days in power on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present his ministry's report card at a function in Puri later in the day.

To celebrate the occasion, an event has been organized at the temple town. Regarding the event, Majhi said that it aims to make the state government accessible to people.

Majhi, a tribal leader from Keonjhar district and a four-time MLA, assumed office on June 12 after the BJP defeated Naveen Patnaik's BJD in the Assembly elections. The BJP secured 78 seats, while the BJD won 51 seats, Congress 14, Independents 3, and one seat went to CPI(M).

The Puri event will be attended by Majhi, his Cabinet members, Union ministers, MLAs, MPs, and prominent BJP leaders. During the meeting, Majhi will outline his government's achievements over the past 100 days and discuss the fulfillment of promises made during the election campaign.

Among the highlights of Majhi's government's first 100 days is the implementation of the women-centric Subhadra Yojana, which aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to over one crore women over five years. Approximately 25 lakh women have already received Rs 5,000 as the first installment. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Other fulfilled promises include the opening of the four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and access to the Lord's Ratna Bhandar, the temple treasury.

Sources indicated that Majhi will also address the state government's efforts to return money deposited by residents in various chit funds. According to Samal, the process of returning money to scam victims has begun, and a committee has been formed to assess the legal aspects.

Additionally, the state government has planned special programs across all districts and assembly constituencies to celebrate the 100-day milestone from September 20 to September 22, BJP sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)