Russia Advances in Kursk Region Amid Escalated Ukrainian Attacks

In a significant military development, Russia has taken control of two villages in the western Kursk region as they advance against Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian forces had previously breached the Russian border, backed by Western weaponry. Russia's gains could impact future Ukrainian logistics and defenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:41 IST
In a pivotal moment for the conflict, Russia has seized control of two villages in the western Kursk region, according to a senior commander. This development comes as Russian forces mount a counteroffensive against thousands of Ukrainian troops who breached the Russian border last month.

On August 6, Ukraine launched its largest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, breaking through the border into the Kursk region with the aid of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms. Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of Chechnya's Akhmat special forces, confirmed that Russian forces had taken the villages of Nikolayevo-Darino and Darino.

Located about 15 km from previously established front lines, these villages provide Russian forces a strategic position to target Sverdlikovo, a Ukrainian logistical center. "Our entire front has moved forward," Alaudinov stated, noting that Russian forces are also making gains in eastern Ukraine. Russia began a major counteroffensive earlier this month, continuing to advance despite Ukrainian efforts to divert forces with an attack to the east.

