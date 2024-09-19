Israeli Citizen Arrested Over Alleged Iranian-Backed Assassination Plot

Israeli security services have made a significant arrest, detaining an Israeli citizen accused of being involved in an Iranian-backed assassination plot. The plan allegedly aimed to target prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect, a Turkish-connected businessman, is reported to have attended meetings in Iran to discuss the potential assassination of Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, or the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

This arrest shines a spotlight on the continuing geopolitical tensions and the intricate web of international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)