Left Menu

Israeli Citizen Arrested Over Alleged Iranian-Backed Assassination Plot

Israeli security services have detained a local citizen suspected of involvement in an assassination plot supported by Iran. The plot reportedly targeted high-profile individuals including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:36 IST
Israeli Citizen Arrested Over Alleged Iranian-Backed Assassination Plot
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli security services have made a significant arrest, detaining an Israeli citizen accused of being involved in an Iranian-backed assassination plot. The plan allegedly aimed to target prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect, a Turkish-connected businessman, is reported to have attended meetings in Iran to discuss the potential assassination of Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, or the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

This arrest shines a spotlight on the continuing geopolitical tensions and the intricate web of international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024