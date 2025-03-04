Left Menu

Taiwan's Defence Minister Emphasizes Indo-Pacific's Core Importance to U.S.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo asserts that the Indo-Pacific region is crucial to U.S. national interests amidst concerns over America's security commitments. The strategic significance remains high as the U.S. continues to support Taiwan despite external pressures from China and fluctuating diplomatic ties.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo has highlighted the pivotal role of the Indo-Pacific region in U.S. national interests amidst growing concerns over Washington's security commitments.

Addressing the media, Koo stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, which he views as integral to U.S. economic and geopolitical interests.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the United States remains Taiwan's key backer and arms supplier, a relationship Koo believes is indispensable amid China's increasing military pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

