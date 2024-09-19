Tributes Pour In for Former ITBP Chief Gautam Kaul

Former Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Gautam Kaul has passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 83 years old.

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1965 batch, Kaul held the position of ITBP Director General from 1998 to 2001.

Officials have announced that Kaul will be cremated on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

The ITBP, tasked with guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), expressed their condolences through a post on social media platform X.

In the post, the ITBP mentioned, 'DG ITBP and all ranks are deeply saddened by the demise of Sh. Pt. Gautam Kaul, Ex DG #ITBP. A distinguished IPS officer of the 1965 batch, he was a beacon of service, a prolific writer, and a music aficionado. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.'

(With inputs from agencies.)