Tributes Pour In for Former ITBP Chief Gautam Kaul

Former ITBP director general Gautam Kaul has died at 83 after a prolonged illness. An IPS officer of the 1965 batch, he served as ITBP DG from 1998-2001. He will be cremated on Thursday in Delhi. The ITBP expressed their condolences, highlighting his contributions and passion for writing and music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:54 IST
  • India

Former Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Gautam Kaul has passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 83 years old.

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1965 batch, Kaul held the position of ITBP Director General from 1998 to 2001.

Officials have announced that Kaul will be cremated on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

The ITBP, tasked with guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), expressed their condolences through a post on social media platform X.

In the post, the ITBP mentioned, 'DG ITBP and all ranks are deeply saddened by the demise of Sh. Pt. Gautam Kaul, Ex DG #ITBP. A distinguished IPS officer of the 1965 batch, he was a beacon of service, a prolific writer, and a music aficionado. Our heartfelt condolences to his family.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

