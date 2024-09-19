Left Menu

Family Forgives Police Officer for Death of Blasphemy Suspect in Pakistan

The family of Abdul Ali, a blasphemy suspect killed in custody in Quetta, Pakistan, has forgiven the police officer responsible for his death. Despite the gravity of the crime, they announced they would not press charges 'in the name of God.' Blasphemy remains a highly sensitive and punishable offense in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:10 IST
Family Forgives Police Officer for Death of Blasphemy Suspect in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The family of Abdul Ali, a blasphemy suspect killed while in custody, has chosen to forgive the police officer accused of the murder. They declared at a press conference that they would not pursue legal action 'in the name of God.'

Ali, who was accused of blasphemy, was shot dead by police officer Saayd Mohammad Sarhadi in a fortified police station in Quetta, Balochistan. Sarhadi had gained access to the facility by pretending to be a relative of Ali. The case has drawn considerable attention due to the sensitivity surrounding blasphemy in Pakistan.

One of the elders, Faizullah Noorzai, announced that the tribe would disown Ali, emphasizing their devotion to the Prophet Muhammad. Pakistan has seen numerous mob lynchings over blasphemy accusations, despite no state executions for the crime. A court decision is pending on whether to proceed with charging the officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

