TMC MLA Summoned by ED in Kolkata Hospital Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital and Medical College. Roy, also the president of the West Bengal Medical Council, has been previously questioned by the CBI in connection with the same case. The investigation follows the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital, which led to protests and an impasse between doctors and the state government.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Kolkata-based R G Kar Hospital and Medical College, official sources said Thursday.
Roy is the president of the West Bengal Medical Council and also holds charge of the R G Kar Patient's Welfare Committee. He has been questioned by the CBI in this case as it is also probing the alleged irregularities.
The premises of the MLA from Serampore, apart from that of some others, were searched by the ED on Tuesday. Roy has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kolkata on Thursday for questioning in the case, the sources said.
The CBI has arrested the former principal of the hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and three of his alleged associates in this case. The ED case filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from the CBI FIR.
These irregularities surfaced after the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the hospital on August 9, leading to massive protests in the state and a continuing impasse between the doctors and state government. The ED, following raids at the locations of Sandip Ghosh, claimed his wife purchased two immovable assets without 'proper approval' from West Bengal government authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
