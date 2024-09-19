Left Menu

TMC MLA Summoned by ED in Kolkata Hospital Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning in a money laundering case related to financial irregularities at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital and Medical College. Roy, also the president of the West Bengal Medical Council, has been previously questioned by the CBI in connection with the same case. The investigation follows the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital, which led to protests and an impasse between doctors and the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:27 IST
TMC MLA Summoned by ED in Kolkata Hospital Money Laundering Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Kolkata-based R G Kar Hospital and Medical College, official sources said Thursday.

Roy is the president of the West Bengal Medical Council and also holds charge of the R G Kar Patient's Welfare Committee. He has been questioned by the CBI in this case as it is also probing the alleged irregularities.

The premises of the MLA from Serampore, apart from that of some others, were searched by the ED on Tuesday. Roy has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kolkata on Thursday for questioning in the case, the sources said.

The CBI has arrested the former principal of the hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and three of his alleged associates in this case. The ED case filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from the CBI FIR.

These irregularities surfaced after the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the hospital on August 9, leading to massive protests in the state and a continuing impasse between the doctors and state government. The ED, following raids at the locations of Sandip Ghosh, claimed his wife purchased two immovable assets without 'proper approval' from West Bengal government authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024