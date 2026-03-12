TMC's Dramatic Protest Ignites LPG Debate in Parliament

Parliamentary drama unfolded as Trinamool Congress MPs orchestrated a protest against the country's escalating LPG crisis. The demonstration, planned for March 13, intends to capture attention prior to the day's session. A display of unity, female MPs audibly banged utensils, spotlighting the worsening shortage.

The protest did not stop with TMC, as opposition members, including the Congress, DMK, and SP, passionately joined the fray. Together, they voiced dissatisfaction by chanting slogans condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the situation. The protest quickly became a prominent show of opposition solidarity.

Using symbolic gestures, like sitting beside a mock brick cooking stove, the MPs sought to emphasize the urgency of addressing cooking gas scarcity. The government faces mounting pressure to outline a concrete strategy for resolving the crisis, as public dissatisfaction continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)