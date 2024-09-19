Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards War

Israel launched airstrikes against southern Lebanon on Thursday, claiming to have foiled an Iran-backed assassination plot. The aggression came after Hezbollah communication devices exploded, escalating tensions towards potential all-out war.

Recent attacks on Hezbollah's radios and pagers have sown chaos in Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began. Israel has not officially commented, but security sources attribute the strikes to Mossad.

Israeli authorities arrested a citizen implicated in an Iranian-backed plot to assassinate key government figures. In retaliatory strikes, Israeli forces targeted numerous Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon as conflict intensifies. As both sides fire across the border, evacuations continue, and military focus shifts to the northern frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)