Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Towards War
Israel bombed southern Lebanon following accusations of Iran-backed assassination plots. Explosions in Hezbollah's communication equipment signal a possible return to full-scale conflict. Israeli forces struck Hezbollah targets, with the war shifting focus and tension escalating across the Israeli-Lebanon border. Evacuations continue amid the volatile situation.
Israel launched airstrikes against southern Lebanon on Thursday, claiming to have foiled an Iran-backed assassination plot. The aggression came after Hezbollah communication devices exploded, escalating tensions towards potential all-out war.
Recent attacks on Hezbollah's radios and pagers have sown chaos in Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began. Israel has not officially commented, but security sources attribute the strikes to Mossad.
Israeli authorities arrested a citizen implicated in an Iranian-backed plot to assassinate key government figures. In retaliatory strikes, Israeli forces targeted numerous Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon as conflict intensifies. As both sides fire across the border, evacuations continue, and military focus shifts to the northern frontier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- war
- Lebanon
- bombing
- assassination
- Iran
- conflict
- evacuations
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Heads to Japan
Future of Australian Soccer: Nestory Irankunda's Bright Path
Harvinder Singh becomes first Indian archer to enter Paralympics final, beating Iran's Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri 7-3 in men's recurve semis.
Asha Kiran Shelter Home Administrator Relieved After Inmate Deaths Controversy
Tragedy Strikes Kota: NEET Aspirant Commit Suicide Amid Scandal Allegations