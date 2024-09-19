Karnataka Chief Minister Opposes Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project Amidst Environmental Concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the state will withhold its approval for the Goa-Tamnar transmission project, which is planned to pass through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region. His decision comes as a counter-move to Goa's objections against Karnataka's Kalasa-Bandhuri Nala Diversion project.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Siddaramaiah urged the PM to intervene and expedite essential wildlife clearances for the Kalasa project. He stressed that the drinking water project for North Karnataka has been languishing for approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), with a particular objection from the Goa Chief Wildlife Warden.

Highlighting the legal battles and tribunal awards, Siddaramaiah pointed out that Karnataka's allocation from the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal had been confirmed but faces hurdles in implementation due to objections from Goa. He warned that without clearances for the Kalasa project, Karnataka might not endorse the Goa-Tamnar power line despite initial concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)