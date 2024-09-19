Left Menu

FIR Filed Against Five for Forging Education Baron's Death Certificate and Will

An FIR has been registered against five individuals for allegedly forging the death certificate and will of Shivajirao Jondhale, an education baron from Thane, Maharashtra. The accused aimed to illegally acquire his property. The complaint was filed by Jondhale's son, Sagar, and police are currently investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:00 IST
FIR Filed Against Five for Forging Education Baron's Death Certificate and Will
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against five individuals accused of forging the death certificate and will of Shivajirao Jondhale, a noted education baron from Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities allege that the accused aimed to fraudulently claim Jondhale's property.

Shivajirao Jondhale, who established several educational institutions, passed away in April due to an ailment. His son, Sagar Shivajirao Jondhale, lodged a complaint asserting that the suspected individuals collaborated to forge crucial documents and submitted them to the Bombay High Court for probate in May.

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli registered the FIR on September 15 under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of forgery and cheating. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024