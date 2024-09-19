FIR Filed Against Five for Forging Education Baron's Death Certificate and Will

An FIR has been filed against five individuals accused of forging the death certificate and will of Shivajirao Jondhale, a noted education baron from Thane, Maharashtra. Authorities allege that the accused aimed to fraudulently claim Jondhale's property.

Shivajirao Jondhale, who established several educational institutions, passed away in April due to an ailment. His son, Sagar Shivajirao Jondhale, lodged a complaint asserting that the suspected individuals collaborated to forge crucial documents and submitted them to the Bombay High Court for probate in May.

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli registered the FIR on September 15 under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of forgery and cheating. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)