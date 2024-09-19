FIR Filed Against Five for Forging Education Baron's Death Certificate and Will
An FIR has been registered against five individuals for allegedly forging the death certificate and will of Shivajirao Jondhale, an education baron from Thane, Maharashtra. The accused aimed to illegally acquire his property. The complaint was filed by Jondhale's son, Sagar, and police are currently investigating the case.
Shivajirao Jondhale, who established several educational institutions, passed away in April due to an ailment. His son, Sagar Shivajirao Jondhale, lodged a complaint asserting that the suspected individuals collaborated to forge crucial documents and submitted them to the Bombay High Court for probate in May.
The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli registered the FIR on September 15 under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of forgery and cheating. An investigation into the case is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
