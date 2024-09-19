India Seeks Indus Water Treaty Review Amidst Ongoing Tensions with Pakistan

India has formally requested Pakistan to review the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, citing 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in circumstances, including persistent cross-border terrorism and demographic shifts.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, addressed the issue, stating that Pakistan views the treaty as crucial and hopes India will adhere to its provisions. She highlighted the existing mechanism of Indus Water Commissioners for resolving related issues.

Experts believe Pakistan's response indicates reluctance to revise the treaty, which has historically managed cross-border water resources between the two nations. India's concerns include environmental challenges and the need for clean energy development, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)