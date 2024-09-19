Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg Surrenders Amid Abetting Suicide and Child Labour Charges

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, surrendered to a local court on charges of abetting suicide and violating child labour laws, and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His party claims political harassment. Two FIRs have been lodged against him, his wife, and his son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:57 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg Surrenders Amid Abetting Suicide and Child Labour Charges
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, accused of abetting suicide and violating child labour laws, surrendered in a local court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

'I have been assaulted by policemen. I am not a goonda or a hooligan. I do not know on whose directions and why all this is being done,' Beg claimed as he was being taken to a police van from the court.

Purported videos on social media and TV channels showed the MLA was barefoot when he went to the court, having lost his slippers during a commotion on the crowded premises.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident during a press conference in Lucknow without mentioning Beg's name.

'The incident is sad. Nobody would want such an incident to occur at their home. He is being harassed because he is from the Samajwadi Party and secondly, the BJP will benefit from it by creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. It is a strategy of the BJP to defame the SP,' the former chief minister alleged.

Police have lodged two FIRs and booked the SP MLA, his wife, and their son for allegedly forcing a minor girl into child labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

Mazhar Shakeel, Beg's advocate, said the MLA surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

'He has been taken into judicial custody for 14 days,' Shakeel added.

Zahid Beg's son Zaim Beg was arrested on Wednesday evening concerning the two cases.

The local Anti-Human Trafficking Unit initiated an investigation following the suicide and subsequently, rescued a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence, according to officials.

Based on the findings, the MLA's family was booked under the Bonded Labour System (Prohibition) Act and for abetment of suicide, they added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024