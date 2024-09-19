Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg Surrenders Amid Abetting Suicide and Child Labour Charges

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhadohi, Zahid Beg, accused of abetting suicide and violating child labour laws, surrendered in a local court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

'I have been assaulted by policemen. I am not a goonda or a hooligan. I do not know on whose directions and why all this is being done,' Beg claimed as he was being taken to a police van from the court.

Purported videos on social media and TV channels showed the MLA was barefoot when he went to the court, having lost his slippers during a commotion on the crowded premises.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident during a press conference in Lucknow without mentioning Beg's name.

'The incident is sad. Nobody would want such an incident to occur at their home. He is being harassed because he is from the Samajwadi Party and secondly, the BJP will benefit from it by creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. It is a strategy of the BJP to defame the SP,' the former chief minister alleged.

Police have lodged two FIRs and booked the SP MLA, his wife, and their son for allegedly forcing a minor girl into child labour and instigating another to commit suicide.

Mazhar Shakeel, Beg's advocate, said the MLA surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate.

'He has been taken into judicial custody for 14 days,' Shakeel added.

Zahid Beg's son Zaim Beg was arrested on Wednesday evening concerning the two cases.

The local Anti-Human Trafficking Unit initiated an investigation following the suicide and subsequently, rescued a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence, according to officials.

Based on the findings, the MLA's family was booked under the Bonded Labour System (Prohibition) Act and for abetment of suicide, they added.

