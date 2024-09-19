Advocate Maluleke Highlights Women Empowerment as Key to Gender Equality at BRICS Women’s Forum

Advocate Mikateko Maluleke, Director-General of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in South Africa, emphasized the crucial link between gender equality and women's economic empowerment during her address at the Women for Social Progression session of the BRICS Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday.

Economic Empowerment as a Catalyst for Gender Equality:

Maluleke underscored that women’s economic empowerment is pivotal for advancing gender equality. She highlighted research showing that increased access to economic resources, including jobs, financial services, property, and market information, significantly enhances women's opportunities and independence.

“For South Africa, our focus on economic empowerment mechanisms is creating substantial progress. By effectively utilizing government and social resources, we are laying a strong foundation for gender equality and women’s development,” Maluleke said.

Global and National Impact:

The Director-General’s remarks came as part of the Eurasian Women’s Forum, an influential international platform fostering dialogue among women leaders on global issues such as sustainable economic development, technology, and social projects. Maluleke noted that South Africa’s strides in promoting women’s economic status reflect a broader global trend of increasing women’s roles in national development agendas.

She emphasized that women’s empowerment not only promotes fairness but also enhances the performance of state and private organizations. “Empowered women drive global competitiveness and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of their countries. This legacy benefits future generations,” Maluleke stated.

Digital Technology and Its Implications:

Maluleke also addressed the role of digital technology in business and society. She acknowledged the tremendous opportunities that digitalization presents but also pointed out the risks associated with the digital divide. Vulnerable groups without access to digital tools or training are more susceptible to online risks such as fraud and cyberbullying.

“While digital technologies can transform social and economic activities, we must also address the risks and challenges they pose. Protecting sensitive data, ensuring privacy, and addressing the digital divide are crucial for maintaining trust and inclusivity,” she added.

Challenges and Opportunities in Digitalization:

Maluleke noted that digitalizing social protection services offers significant benefits for efficiency and effectiveness. However, it also raises issues related to data protection and bias. “It is essential to ensure that vulnerable groups are not left behind as we transition to digital systems. Providing alternative methods for inclusion and safeguarding privacy are key to upholding individual rights,” she said.

Maluleke’s address at the BRICS Women’s Forum highlighted the interconnected nature of gender equality, economic empowerment, and digital inclusion, reinforcing the need for comprehensive strategies to support women’s advancement globally.