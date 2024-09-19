Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Handling of Man-Animal Conflicts

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to address man-animal conflicts, suggesting the issue be handled by the Special Task Force. Yadav highlighted dangers from stray cattle and wild animals, while also questioning the effectiveness of existing measures and the allocation of funds.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, condemning it for failing to address increasing man-animal conflicts in the state. He suggested that the matter be handed over to the Special Task Force (STF).

Highlighting the dangers posed by stray cattle, leopards, tigers, jackals, and wolves, Yadav said that the government is not taking the issue seriously. He also took a jibe at the STF, implying its inefficiency. Yadav urged for the protection of animals' natural habitats instead of resorting to killing them.

Yadav urged the government to provide ex-gratia amounts to the families of children killed in recent wolf attacks in Bahraich. He also criticized the allocation and usage of funds meant for solving the stray animal problem and questioned the accountability of officials in charge.

Before his press conference, Yadav met with members of the families affected by the wolf attacks and provided financial assistance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Bahraich to meet the affected families. As part of "Operation Bhediya," five of the six wolves responsible for the attacks have been captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

