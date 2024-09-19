Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Condemns Deadly Attack on Communications Devices

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, condemned a deadly attack on the militant group's communications devices, labeling it a 'severe blow' that crossed a 'red line.' The two-day attack, which killed over 30 and wounded thousands, is believed to be carried out by Israel. Nasrallah spoke via video from an undisclosed location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:18 IST
Hezbollah Leader Condemns Deadly Attack on Communications Devices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, on Thursday condemned this week's deadly attack on the Lebanon-based militant group's communications devices, calling it a 'severe blow' that crossed a 'red line.'

The attack, lasting two days and believed to be executed by Israel, resulted in more than 30 deaths and thousands of injuries.

Nasrallah, speaking via video from an undisclosed location, said the group is investigating how the attack occurred. Usually, Hezbollah convenes a rally for supporters to watch his speeches on a big screen, but this time they did not.

(With inputs from agencies.)

