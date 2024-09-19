Left Menu

Man Fatally Injures Sex Worker Over Payment Dispute

A 23-year-old man, M Manikandan, fatally injured a commercial sex worker following an argument about payment. He then disposed of her body in a suitcase near an under-construction site. The incident occurred when Manikandan's family was away. He has been arrested, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:25 IST
A 23-year-old man identified as M Manikandan fatally injured a commercial sex worker after a heated dispute over service payment, police reported on Thursday.

When the severity of her condition became apparent, Manikandan stuffed her body into a large suitcase and abandoned it near a construction site located within the Thuraipakkam police jurisdiction.

Initial investigations disclosed that Manikandan, hailing from Singampunari town in Sivaganga district, had solicited the sex worker's services on September 17 when his family members were not present. Following their encounter, an argument erupted over the payment, culminating in Manikandan striking her head with a hammer. The suspect has since been apprehended, and the investigation remains active.

