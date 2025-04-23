Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit Amid Kashmir Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, cutting short his official two-day visit following a tragic terror attack in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Originally slated to return on Wednesday, Modi opted to head back to India in light of the circumstances.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed his departure on a social media post, stating, ''PM @narendramodi concludes his State Visit to Saudi Arabia and has emplaned for India.'' The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists from other states, marks the valley's deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

During his stay in Jeddah, Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The talks culminated in the co-chairing of the Strategic Partnership Council where both leaders jointly denounced the Kashmir attack, reiterating their resolve to combat terrorism. Both nations also agreed on establishing two new ministerial committees and committed to collaborating on two refinery projects in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)