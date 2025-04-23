Left Menu

Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit Amid Kashmir Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India early, ending his Saudi Arabia visit due to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26. In Jeddah, he discussed counter-terrorism and bilateral initiatives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Two new ministerial committees were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:14 IST
Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit Amid Kashmir Terror Attack
Modi
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, cutting short his official two-day visit following a tragic terror attack in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Originally slated to return on Wednesday, Modi opted to head back to India in light of the circumstances.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed his departure on a social media post, stating, ''PM @narendramodi concludes his State Visit to Saudi Arabia and has emplaned for India.'' The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists from other states, marks the valley's deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

During his stay in Jeddah, Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The talks culminated in the co-chairing of the Strategic Partnership Council where both leaders jointly denounced the Kashmir attack, reiterating their resolve to combat terrorism. Both nations also agreed on establishing two new ministerial committees and committed to collaborating on two refinery projects in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025