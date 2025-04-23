Left Menu

New York Times Wins Defamation Case Against Sarah Palin

The New York Times was found not liable for defaming Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial linking her to a mass shooting. A federal jury's verdict followed a retrial after a previous ruling was overturned. The case highlighted the challenges public figures face in defamation lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:26 IST
A Manhattan federal jury ruled in favor of the New York Times in a defamation lawsuit brought by Sarah Palin. The former Republican vice-presidential candidate alleged she was defamed in a 2017 editorial, which linked her to a mass shooting incident. The jury delivered their verdict after two hours of deliberation.

The retrial occurred following a federal appeals court's decision to dismiss a 2022 verdict favoring the Times. New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha emphasized the ruling underscored legal principles protecting publishers from honest mistakes. Palin's legal team had no immediate comment on the decision.

The controversial editorial came under scrutiny for suggesting Palin's political action committee's map incited violence in a 2011 Arizona shooting that killed six and injured U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords. Despite the New York Times issuing a quick apology and correction, Palin's legal team argued that the damage was underestimated and personal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

