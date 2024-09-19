Verbal Duel Erupts During Waqf (Amendment) Bill Panel Meeting

A Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill turned contentious Thursday as BJP member Medha Kulkarni clashed with an opposition member while questioning legal expert Faizan Mustafa.

Sources revealed that the disturbance arose when Kulkarni sought clarifications from Mustafa, which elicited disruptive remarks from an opposition Rajya Sabha member.

Though the opposition member later apologized in presence of Committee Chairman Jagadambika Pal, Kulkarni demanded the apology be made during the committee meeting itself.

