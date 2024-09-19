Left Menu

Verbal Duel Erupts During Waqf (Amendment) Bill Panel Meeting

During a Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, tensions rose when BJP member Medha Kulkarni engaged in a verbal clash with an opposition member while questioning legal expert Faizan Mustafa. The incident led to demands for an apology, initially refused but later expressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:37 IST
A Joint Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill turned contentious Thursday as BJP member Medha Kulkarni clashed with an opposition member while questioning legal expert Faizan Mustafa.

Sources revealed that the disturbance arose when Kulkarni sought clarifications from Mustafa, which elicited disruptive remarks from an opposition Rajya Sabha member.

Though the opposition member later apologized in presence of Committee Chairman Jagadambika Pal, Kulkarni demanded the apology be made during the committee meeting itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

