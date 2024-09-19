Central Government Denies Fault in West Bengal Flooding

The central government on Thursday addressed accusations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that claimed water released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was responsible for flooding in the state.

Banerjee stated that the flooding was a direct result of water discharge from DVC dams, labelling it a 'man-made flood.' However, the Union power ministry countered, stating that all necessary protocols had been followed and that all concerned authorities had been pre-informed regarding the water release schedule.

The ministry highlighted that significant rainfall occurred due to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. Additionally, the Jharkhand government released 85,000 cusecs from the Tenughat Dam, exacerbating the situation. The ministry assured that every effort was made to prevent the synchronisation of dam releases with drainage congestion in the lower valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)