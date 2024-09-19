Left Menu

Central Government Denies Fault in West Bengal Flooding

The central government refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims that the release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dam caused recent flooding in the state. The Union power ministry stated that all protocols were followed, and all concerned parties were informed of the water release schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Thursday addressed accusations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that claimed water released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was responsible for flooding in the state.

Banerjee stated that the flooding was a direct result of water discharge from DVC dams, labelling it a 'man-made flood.' However, the Union power ministry countered, stating that all necessary protocols had been followed and that all concerned authorities had been pre-informed regarding the water release schedule.

The ministry highlighted that significant rainfall occurred due to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. Additionally, the Jharkhand government released 85,000 cusecs from the Tenughat Dam, exacerbating the situation. The ministry assured that every effort was made to prevent the synchronisation of dam releases with drainage congestion in the lower valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

