Navigating Tensions: Philippine Vessel Withdrawal Amidst South China Sea Disputes

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Teresa Magbanua returned to port after being blockaded by Chinese vessels at Sabina Shoal. Despite pledges to replace the ship, conditions aboard were dire due to supply shortages and damage. The situation underscores rising geopolitical tensions and the strategic challenges facing the Philippines and its allies.

As the largest vessel in the Philippines Coast Guard returned to port last week after five months blockaded by Chinese patrol vessels and fishing craft at the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, ambulances waited on the quayside to receive several crew members, two carried off by stretcher.

Officials in the Philippines have steadfastly refused to describe their decision to withdraw the BRP Teresa Magbanua as any kind of defeat, vowing to send a new patrol ship to the shoal "immediately". But they have not been reported to have done so yet, and as details emerge of conditions aboard the Teresa Magbanua on her most recent mission, it is far from clear that they will be able to.

In the past, Chinese officials talked of a "cabbage strategy" to drive the Philippines and other rivals from disputed reefs and islands, surrounding them "like a cabbage" with so many Chinese patrol craft, fishing boats and other vessels that supplies cannot be delivered. During the Cold War, Western officials used another phrase – "salami tactics" – to describe the Soviet Union taking what it wanted "slice by slice," an approach they believed needed to be confronted with an occasional dramatic display of Western resolve.

