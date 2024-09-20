Manipur Security Forces Nab Militant Trio, Recover IED Cache
Security forces in Manipur apprehended three members of the banned militant outfit KYKL in separate operations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts. They recovered several IEDs, arms, and ammunition. The militants were involved in extortion. The haul marks the second major recovery of IEDs in three months.
Security forces in Manipur have successfully apprehended three cadres of the banned militant group Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL), recovering a cache of IEDs, arms, and ammunition in separate operations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials confirmed.
In a coordinated effort, police nabbed the three suspects in the Ghari area of Imphal West on Thursday, linking them to extortion activities in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband regions. The arrested individuals were identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), Yumnam Lanchenba (21), and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52). Authorities discovered a 9mm pistol, a magazine, and live ammunition in their possession.
On the same day in a separate operation in Bongjang in Imphal East, the Army and Manipur Police uncovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 28.5 kg. This marks the second significant IED haul in three months, following the recovery of eight IEDs weighing 33 kg by the Indian Army in July.
