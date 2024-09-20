Left Menu

European Commission President Visits Kyiv Amid Winter Preparations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to discuss Europe's support, winter preparedness, and progress on G7 loans. This marks her 8th visit to Kyiv, coinciding with the onset of the heating season and ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

  • Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Friday to discuss Europe's support, winter preparedness, and progress on the G7 loans.

She announced her visit on the X social network, emphasizing the urgency as the heating season approaches and Russia continues to target energy infrastructure.

This is von der Leyen's eighth visit to the Ukrainian capital during the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

