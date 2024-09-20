Supreme Court Criticizes CBI for Allegations Against West Bengal Judiciary

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) - The Supreme Court today condemned the CBI for making 'scandalous allegations' against courts in West Bengal in its plea to transfer 2021 post-violence cases outside the state.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal remarked that the agency could not cast overarching suspicions on the entire judiciary of West Bengal.

'Mr. Raju, what kind of grounds have you taken in this? How can you cast aspersions on the entire judiciary? You are portraying as if there is a hostile environment throughout West Bengal. Your officers might have issues with a judicial officer or a specific state, but don't generalize against the entire judiciary. The judges, including district, civil, and session judges, cannot defend themselves here,' the bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI.

The top court noted in its order that scandalous claims had been made against all courts in West Bengal, portraying a general atmosphere of hostility within the judiciary. Responding, Additional Solicitor General Raju stated that there was no intention to cast aspersions and attributed the issue to poor drafting. Subsequently, he sought and was granted permission to withdraw the petition.

The CBI had filed the petition in December 2023, citing concerns of witness intimidation and requesting the transfer of cases out of West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)