Delhi High Court Dismisses Swati Maliwal's Plea in Corruption Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal's plea challenging the framing of charges under the anti-corruption law. Maliwal and three others are accused of abusing their official positions during her tenure as Delhi Commission for Women chief by improperly appointing AAP associates to various posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:42 IST
The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday that challenged the framing of charges against her under anti-corruption laws. These charges date back to her tenure as the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Justice Amit Mahajan ruled against quashing the charges that were originally framed by a trial court on December 8, 2022. The detailed order is still awaited.

The case originated from a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh, alleging that Maliwal and three others had conspired to misuse their official positions. The prosecution claims that 90 appointments were made to the DCW between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016, in violation of established procedures and rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

